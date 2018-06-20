Bridi Allen
Softball is: where I am happy and get to spend time with my friends
We made it to state because: we have all the necessary elements of a good team, and we loved playing together so much we didn’t want it to end
Favorite song: “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train
Favorite movie: “Monsters, Inc”
Pregame food: pistachios
What I will remember most: the bus rides at state.
If I could have dinner with one person, dead or alive, it would be: my youngest sister because I love her with all my heart and she is such a good kid
Rachel Sanchez
Softball is: one of the funnest things in my life.
We made it to state because: our team chemistry carried us all the way there.
Favorite song: “Why Don’t We Just Dance” by Josh Turner.
Favorite movie: “The Longest Ride.”
Food ritual: peanut butter granola bars.
Remember about state: everyone singing together on the bus rides around.
Dinner: Andrew McCutcheon, because he’s my favorite baseball player.
Kya Kafar
Softball is: a great competitive game that made a huge impact on who I am today.
We made state because: we bonded well and we knew how to work together.
Favorite song: “Hey Soul Sister”, Train
Favorite movie: “Jumanji”
Pre/post game food ritual: pistachios
The one thing I remember most about state: I remember cutting off 10 inches of Bridi’s hair because of a bet
Dinner: I would pick my little sister because I want to spend as much time as I can with her before I leave for college.
Hannah Ketterhagen
Softball is: a sport I’ve grown up with that I’ve learned from and made lifelong friends.
We made it to state because: we all believed in each other.
Favorite song: “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit
Favorite movie: any 90s rom-com
Pre-game ritual: water
Remember about state: singing “Hey Soul Sister” before every game.
Dinner: Margaret Thatcher, because she was a woman of honor, who paved a new way for many people, no matter the cost.
Caitlyn Matson
Softball is: great.
We made it to state because: of how well our team clicked, we all fit to make a perfect puzzle.
Song: “I Do” by Cardi B and SZA
Movie: “Beauty and the Beast”
Food ritual: anything I can find and eat
The one thing I will remember the most about state is: how much fun we had and the relationships we created as a team.
Dinner: Javy Baez, because he is my favorite baseball player.
Sophia Gonzalez
Softball is: amazing.
We made it to state because: our team has great chemistry and we gel together well.
Song: “Speechless” by Dan and Shay
Movie: “The Lion King”
Food ritual: gummy worms
The one thing I’ll remember most about state is: seeing everyone come out and supporting us.
Dinner: Albert Almora
Josie Klein
Softball is: an important, amazing and fun part of my life.
We made state because: our team is energetic, focused and resilient.
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train
Movie: “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Pregame food: apple
I will remember: all of these wonderful people singing on the bus rides and cheering each other on at the games
Dinner: my grandpa, because I would like to get to know more and show him how far I have come in my life
Ariana Carney
Softball is: my second family
We made it to state because: the chemistry of our team and the support we all had for each other
Song: “Written In the Sand” by Old Dominion
Movie: “Charlie St. Cloud”
Pregame: grape Gatorade
One thing I’ll remember the most about state: blaring “Hey Soul Sister” before every game and making stronger bonds with my teammates
Dinner: my dad because he’s my role model
Ashley Schmalfeldt
Softball is: a huge part of my life. It’s a game that has taught me the most important life lessons.
We made state because: we had amazing defense, offense, and team chemistry.
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Traing
Movie: “Rain Man”
Pre/post game food ritual: pickles
The one thing I’ll remember most about state: knowing that state was my last wraps for everything and taking it all in
Dinner: My grandpa that passed away in 2010 because he would be so incredibly proud of me for all of my accomplishments. With our love for the game, we would be able to talk for hours. I know he was with me throughout my whole season.
Leah Zinnen
Softball is: more than a sport.
We made it to state: not only because of our drive and determination to be the best team that we could be, but because of our incredible support for one another.
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train
Movie: “The Blind Side”
Pre-game food: Tic-Tacs
The one thing I will remember most about state is: getting to sing the national anthem one last time before our championship game.
Dinner: Richard Garner, because he passed away suddenly and far too soon.
Alexandria Naber
Softball is: a game that I have learned so many life lessons with
We made state because: of the chemistry of our team
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train
Movie: “Benchwarmers”
Pre/post game food ritual: Emily Zuleger’s food
The one thing I will remember most from state: how close I was with every single girl on the team/our loud and passionate cheering throughout the entire game
Dinner: my aunt Luann, because I hear she was a lot like me
Jenna Schmalfeldt
Softball is: a sport that I am very passionate about. It’s also where I met my second family and lifelong friends.
We made state because: we were all so close to one another and never stopped giving up.
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train
Movie: “Safe Haven”
Food ritual: Jimmy’s oranges that he brings
Remember about state: the feeling of passion toward a sport and never wanting something so amazing to end
Dinner: I would have dinner with Rosa Parks because in my eyes she is a hero and will never be forgotten.
Maddie Berezowitz
Softball is: better than baseball.
We made state because: we shared a love for each other and the game.
Song: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train
Movie: “A League of Their Own”
Pre/post game food ritual: chocolate milk
Remember about state: scoring 5 runs in the first inning on the quarterfinals
Dinner: My siblings, because family dinners are a rare occasion in the Berezowitz household because of our crazy schedules.
Gracie Peterson
Softball is: a game full of life lessons and where you will meet your lifelong friends.
We made state because: we worked together and believed in one another.
Song: “Tequila” by Don & Shay
Movie: “Grown Ups”
Pre/post game ritual: granola bar
Dinner: My grandma, because I never got the chance to meet her, and my dad says I am a lot like her
Jaina Westphal
Softball is: a sport that requires perfection at the little details.
We made state because: of our team being close-knit, fun, relaxed, and excited to be playing softball.
Song: “Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs
Movie: “Tangled”
Remember about state: Losing, not just because we took second but because it made the team even closer (even though we were already super close)
Dinner: My mom! For so many reasons because I find her the funniest human alive, she is so wise, and we would just have a great time together.
Emily Zuleger
Softball is: a big part of my life.
We made state because: we never gave up on each other.
Song: “Hey, Soul Sister,” Train
Movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Remember about state: The overjoyed feeling when I caught Josie’s last strike in semifinal game against Slinger and we found ourselves celebrating in the middle of the field.
Dinner: Great grandparents, I was very little when they passed away.
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.