By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Waterford Union High School’s Sam and Josh Fay took their best shot at the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Tennis Individual Championships at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison earlier this month.

Unfortunately, the two came up short by a thin margin.

The Fays, playing at No. 1 doubles, lost to Lake Geneva Badger’s Peter Merry and Wyatt Van Dyke.

Merry and Van Dyke won the first set 6-4 and the Fays won the second set 6-4.

In the third set tiebreaker, in which only individual points were counted and the first duo to reach 10 and win by two wins Merry and Van Dyke won when they reached seven. The score is recorded as 10-7.

“The kids played well and it was a fantastic experience,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “The match was long and tight, with both teams trading great rallies for a couple hours.

“We lost the first close, won the second close and then found ourselves in a tie breaker for the third set.”

Merry and Van Dyke (13-4) lost in the second round. Green Bay Southwest’s Jayden Wartman and Ben Fredeen beat Merry and Van Dyke 6-0, 6-3.

Noah Guillermo and Rob May (19-3) of Marquette University High School beat Nicolet’s Ridley Aranda and Eli Winter (21-5) 6-2, 6-2 for the Division 1 doubles title.

The Fays (5-9) punched their ticket to Madison after beating Kenosha Tremper in three sets May 22 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional May 23 at Mukwonago High School.

The Fays beat Tremper’s Drew Pacetti and Ben Goss in three sets.

The Fays won the first set 7-5. Pacetti and Goss won the second set 6-1 and the Fays won the piv

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments