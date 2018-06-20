By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

Catholic Central sophomore Nick Aldrich capped off a great track and field season with a solid performance at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet at UW-La Crosse June 2.

In his preliminary 100-meter race, Nick ran 11.56 seconds, just missing the finals by .06 seconds.

“Nick had an awesome season,” said Head Coach Rick Koceja, adding, “hopefully the experience will motivate him to return.”

Track and field is a family affair for the Aldrich bunch. Nick’s sister, Kelly, was a Catholic Central track and field standout and now attends UW-La Crosse.

As a part of the UW-La Crosse women’s track team, she worked the state meet.

“The season was enjoyable for the CCHS track coaching staff, with positive support from the administration, parents and the dedication of the athletes,” said Coach Koceja.

Short-handed Lady Toppers bow out

The girls of the Catholic Central soccer team can rest at long last.

The Lady Toppers’ season ended on Thursday, May 31 with a 10-2 loss to Heritage Christian.

Freshman Sammie Seib scored the first Catholic Central goal on an assist from junior Emma Klein.

Then Klein scored the second goal from a free kick opportunity.

The squad played with only nine players. Now many of them can focus on getting healthy again.

During the last three games, at least four Lady Toppers were injured.

“We had a rough season. For many games, we didn’t have enough players,” admitted Head Coach Victor Jabrial.

Golf boys make the grade

Five boys Catholic Central golfers have been named 2018 High Honors Academic-All State honorees.

Senior John Pum and juniors Doug Januszewski, Luke Sassano, Anthony Ricci and Jack Clifford were honored with the distinction.

The criteria for the honor is a GPA of at least 3.25, participation in 75% of the team’s varsity matches, and sophomore, junior or senior status.

