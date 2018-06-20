By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Cliché as it sounds, the Waterford Union High School girls soccer team saved its best for last.

The Wolverines season ended with a 1-0 defeat against New Berlin Eisenhower June 2 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final match at Eisenhower.

Waterford ends its season with an overall record of 12-7-1. The Wolverines went 4-5 in the Southern Lakes Conference and finished fourth in the conference in regular season play.

Coach Ron Blascoe did not spare praise in describing his side’s play against Eisenhower. Waterford entered the match seeded eight in the sectional bracket.

Eisenhower (16-2-1) is seeded No. 1., and ended the regular season ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased with the togetherness and effort,” Blascoe said. “It showed the girls what they indeed are capable of.

“Our play that day, all over the field, was at a quality that I believe would have competed with any team in the state. I’m very proud of the girls.”

Waterford and Eisenhower played a scoreless 78 minutes. Blascoe said Eisenhower scored in the 78th minutes of regulation on a shot to the low right portion of the net that barely eluded goalkeeper Skyler Kruse and deflected off the post and into the net.

“That was the game’s only goal,” Blascoe said. “Our girl’s effort was outstanding. Our communication, our speed of play, movement off the ball – was all exceptional.”

Kruse made five saves in the Wolverines’ 7-2 regional semifinal victory May 31 against Whitnall at Waterford. Whitnall, which is in Greenfield, was seeded ninth in the sectional bracket.

“We had the better of play the whole game,” Blascoe said. “It just didn’t show as readily on the scoreboard in the first half. We were up 2-1 at the half, but we still had a great portion of possession.”

Kenzie Malecki and Joy French scored in the first half and did all of the Wolverines’ scoring in the second half. Malecki finished with four goals and French finished with three. Lizzy Schappel finished with four assists. Malecki and Emilee Thomas each added one assist.

