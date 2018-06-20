The results of a survey of Burlington Area School District residents regarding the future of district buildings are in and they doesn’t bode well for efforts to replace aging Karcher Middle School.

While survey respondents generally agreed with the district’s priorities – school security, building maintenance and a solution for Karcher – they showed an aversion to the level of taxes it would take to substantially rebuild or replace the middle school.

The district’s survey consultant said respondents indicated tax tolerance in the range of $30 million to $45 million. However, estimates to improve security, maintain current buildings and build a new middle school come in at just about $70 million.

To read the full story on the pre-referendum survey, see Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The issue will be on sale at retail outlets throughout the area on Thursday. To subscribe to weekly home delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

THE CAPTAIN AND HIS ANGEL: Jacob Smith, who spends his days in a motorized wheelchair, and Daniel Bocock, who spends his free time training for endurance competitions, have teamed up to compete in their first triathlon together on Sunday.

Jacob Smith, who spends his days in a motorized wheelchair, and Daniel Bocock, who spends his free time training for endurance competitions, have teamed up to compete in their first triathlon together on Sunday. LIQUOR LICENSE TABLED: The owner of the building that houses the former B.J. Wentker’s restaurant applied to retain a liquor license for the property, but the effort got put on hold when City of Burlington alderman had a few questions about the owner’s business plan.

The owner of the building that houses the former B.J. Wentker’s restaurant applied to retain a liquor license for the property, but the effort got put on hold when City of Burlington alderman had a few questions about the owner’s business plan. AQUATIC CENTER GRAND OPENING: The recently opened Burlington Community Aquatic Center will host a free swimming day and grand opening ceremony on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Aurora Health Care, is intended to thank City of Burlington residents for supporting the referendum that led to the new facility and give others a chance to try out the center without cost.

The recently opened Burlington Community Aquatic Center will host a free swimming day and grand opening ceremony on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Aurora Health Care, is intended to thank City of Burlington residents for supporting the referendum that led to the new facility and give others a chance to try out the center without cost. THREE IN A ROW: The Burlington High School baseball team has been to the state tournament three years in a row, setting a new standard for excellence in the program. Read all about it in sports.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments