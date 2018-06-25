Dustin S. Dixon, 31, of Beloit, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born in Burlington on Sept. 17, 1986, to Scott and Jody (Cramer) Dixon. Dustin enjoyed fishing, racing, and the salvage yard in his younger years with his Grandpa and Dad. He had a wild imagination and told tons of stories to whoever would listen.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Jody (Bob) Costello, and Scott (Kim) Dixon; brothers, Derek (Becca), Devon (Kassi), Sam (Amy) Kerr, Brandon (Ricki) Costello, Matthew (Carrie) Costello, Billy Costello; and sister, Becky (Kerr) Hunt. He also leaves behind grandparents, Ronald and Judy Kuhl, and Margie Kerr; his children, Sarahlyn, Addison, and Bentley; nephews and nieces, Hunter, Colton, Easton, Beau, Cohen, Chloe, Mya, and Joseph; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dustin is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Joanne Cramer, Wayne Dixon, and Joe Kerr.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit delavanfuneralhome.com.

