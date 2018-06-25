Gertrud Lotte Grete “Trudy” Leith, 93, of Burlington, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at her home.

Trudy was born on Feb 6, 1925, in Neustettin, Germany to Friedrich and Marta (nee Klugmann) Ost. At the age of 5, she moved to Berlin, Germany where she graduated from high school. She was in Germany during World War II and experienced the invasion of the city by the Russians. During the American Airlift, Trudy met American soldier, Glen Alan Leith, at her English tutor’s house. She was a translator and interpreter for the American Army in General Clay’s office. Following their marriage on July 4, 1948, they came to live in Wisconsin, eventually settling in Burlington in 1972. Trudy was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church.

She is survived by her children, Vivian (Scott) Streiff and Phillip (Beth) Leith; grandchildren, Christina Streiff, Carolyn (Zach Flynn) Streiff, Eric Leith and Thane (Diana) Symens. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen on Sept. 10, 1988; and daughter, Virginia.

Services for Trudy will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church with Rev. Jim Burd officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Thursday, June 28 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

