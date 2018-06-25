William “Bill” R. Wehner, 80, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2018, at Oakridge Hospice Facility in Union Grove. Bill was born Oct. 10, 1937, to Anton and Lucille Wehner. He graduated from Mukwonago High School. He married the love of his life Mary Alyce Schiefer on June 27, 1964, and they raised their two children together. Any spare time that Bill had was spent reading and doing word searches. His day wasn’t complete without going out for breakfast and a visit to Reinemans True Value. His yard was his pride and joy, but his family was always most important to him. Bill worked for Thermogas for 34 years in the sales and service departments; where he made many lifelong friends and acquaintances.

Bill will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Mary Alyce Wehner; his children, Steve (June) Wehner and Michelle (John) Adamek, his grandchildren, Kristy Adamek and Dylan Adamek; step grandchildren Max and Denny Cooper, his great grandson Osiris Adamek; and step great grandson Van Cooper. He will also missed by his siblings, Margie Wessner and Jerry (Kathy) Wehner; as well as other family members and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Tony Wehner and Chuck Wehner; and his brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Wessner.

A celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Friday June 29, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St. Burlington. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a local veteran’s organization of your choosing.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

