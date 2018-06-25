Yvonne “Joy” Griebel, 79, of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born in Chicago on Jan. 17, 1939, to Walter F. and Frieda (nee Krause) Watier. She spent her early life in Kansasville, graduating from Union Grove High School.

On March 3, 1962, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Griebel. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Joy was a homemaker and a member of Cross Lutheran Church. She volunteered with Love, Inc. and T.L.C. for many years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, cross-stitch, crocheting and had a big heart for animals. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dick; children, Cheri (Jennie) Griebel of Denver, Colo., Mike (Amy) Griebel of Waterford and Traci (Lou) Denko of Wheatland; and grandchildren, Casey, Kyle, Brittany, Maquel, Aaron and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Watier; along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Flora (Al) Kramar and brother, Robert Watier.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Breast Cancer Research, in recognition of her 18 years as a survivor.

The family would like to thank the Kansasville Rescue Squad for their prompt and compassionate care.

Per Joy’s request, private family services were held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

