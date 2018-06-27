Burlington’s biggest celebrity, Tony Romo, returned for his annual football camp last week and shared his thoughts on a variety of topics with Standard Press Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk and other local media.

PIPELINE MEETINGS SET: We Energies plans to host a series of three open house meetings in early July to provide area property owners with information regarding its proposal to build a 49-mile natural gas pipeline through Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

A CALL FOR SKI SPOTTERS: Although Wisconsin eliminated its law requiring spotters in ski boats, the Browns Lake Advisory Board wants to reinstate the rule on the lake in the Town of Burlington.

ROLLING DRUG HOUSE: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5 for two homeless men allegedly found with drugs, including nitrous oxide in their car at Walmart in Burlington.

CYCLE GANG FOR GOOD: For more than 20 years the Tri-County Riders motorcycle group has been raising funds for underprivileged clients served by Love Inc.

