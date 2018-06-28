Natural gas line proposed to stretch nearly 50 miles through area

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

We Energies plans to host a series of three open house meetings in early July to provide area property owners with information regarding its proposal to build a 49-mile natural gas pipeline through Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

The utility filed an application with the state Public Service Commission May 18 to build the pipeline along one of two proposed routes that extend from just east of Whitewater in Walworth County to Mount Pleasant near the Racine-Kenosha County border.

We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said the project, which is designed to meet growing demand for natural gas in the area, was in the works prior to the announcement of the massive Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant. However, she acknowledged that project – which includes expansion of I-94 – accelerated the timetable for the pipeline, dubbed the Lakeshore Lateral project.

According to a landowner list provided by the utility to the PSC, the pipeline project involves more than 1,100 parcels of land over the two proposed routes.

Landowners – who have been notified of the proposals by the utility, according to Jahns – and other area residents will have a chance to learn more about the pending project at the open house-style meetings.

“Stop by to talk with project team members about proposed routes, the permitting process and estimated timelines,” reads a letter sent to landowners and provided to the Standard Press by We Energies.

The open house schedule is:

July 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington;

from 2 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; July 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Roma’s Ristorante, N8416 County Road ES, East Troy; and

from 2 to 7 p.m. at Roma’s Ristorante, N8416 County Road ES, East Troy; and July 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Kansasville

To read the full story, including the areas affected by the the two routes, see June 28 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

