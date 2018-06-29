Helene M. Linder, 95, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at The Bay at Burlington. She was born Nov. 13, 1922, to Edwin and Celia (nee Kleckner) Johannes in Port Washington. Her early life was spent in Cleveland, where she graduated from Sheboygan High School. She worked at the Manitowoc shipyard building ships for WWII, and then went on to college for a year. On June 27, 1959, she was united in marriage to Norbert “Nubby” Linder in Milwaukee. Norbert passed away Dec. 6, 2005. Following their marriage they resided at Tichigan Lake then relocated to Waterford in 1998. Helen worked as a medical secretary at Downy VA Medical Center and Wood VA Medical Center. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and volunteered with Special Olympics. Helen was one of the few survivors of ovarian cancer. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved bowling on Monday nights, a nice cold beer anytime of the day or night, traveling which included the entire US, and internationally to Canada, Egypt, Spain and Israel with her husband and daughter Mary. She loved to laugh and was known for her love of English, which carried through the entire family, correcting their spelling and grammar.

Helen is survived by her children, Margaret (Jim) Treffinger, Rich (Bonny) Linder and Carol (Mike) Harry; daughter-in-law Sharon (Peter) Vlaj; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom extended to her so much attention and love. Helen was preceded in death by her husband; children, Dan, Jerry and Mary; daughter-in-law Lauri; and son-in-law Mike.

A sincere thanks is extended to Dr. Twardy and Laura, hospice nurses Shelly, Erica and Kara; Debbie Powers and the gracious caregivers at The Bay who stopped to give her a heartfelt hug and wish her farewell and God Speed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Port Washington.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to Western Racine County Special Olympics or St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School, Waterford.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

