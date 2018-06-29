Laura S. Kelley, 52, of Lake Geneva, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee.

She was born May 30, 1966, in Burlington, to Stanley and Lillian (nee Rehor) Vrzan. She spent her early life in Burlington where she graduated from Burlington High School.

On Aug. 29, 1987, she was united in marriage to Blair David Kelley, at Cross Lutheran Church. Following marriage they made their home in Lake Geneva. Blair preceded her in death on June 29, 2009.

Laura worked for Walworth Elementary School as the Food Service Director. She loved gardening, enjoyed spending time up north at their cabin, was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed music of all kinds and loved spending time with her German Shepherds, Jillian & Gypsy.

Laura is survived by her significant other, William Bellows; children, Michael Kelley-Dellach and Anthony Dellach; siblings, Steve (Susan) Vrzan, Debra (David) Schulz and Susan (Steve) Cole; mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Kelley, and sister and brother-in-law, June (Michael Lavezzi) Kelley. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, Nicole (Michael) Sommerfeldt, Brooke (Josh Benoit) Vrzan, Scott Vrzan, Melissa (Josh) Walsh, and Payton, Cheyenne and Landon Cole, as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and father-in-law David Kelley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haider and his staff, and the staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Dr., Lake Geneva from 1 to 4 p.m. A Remembrance of Laura will take place at 2 p.m. at the Clubhouse.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments