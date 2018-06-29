The Waterford Lions Club will kick off the July 4 celebration in Waterford with the Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Milwaukee Street and Main Street.

Registration forms are available at Uncle Harry’s or can be done on site beginning at 9:30 a.m. Winners will receive ice cream from Uncle Harry’s.

The main parade starts at 11 a.m. and will proceed from Seventh and Main to Milwaukee Street and north to Fox Mead Crossing. Registration can be done online at www.waterfordlionsclub.org or by calling (414) 581-3157.

The Great Duck Race will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the river at Ten Club Park. Duck pins can be purchased along the parade route or from any Waterford Lions Club member. Proceed from this years race will help fund the Play If Forward, All Inclusive Playground being built at Whitford Park by the Waterford High School National Honor Society.

Food and beverages will be available in the parking lot of In Home Flooring and Window Design at 241 N. Milwaukee Street beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments