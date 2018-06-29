Participants in last year’s Independence Day kiddie parade in Union Grove roll down Main Street on their decorated bicycles. The 2018 Independence Day parade in Union Grove will be held on Wednesday, July 4, at 9:15 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Building for the Future. Families can register their children for the Kiddie Parade at Union Grove North Shore Bank, 1101 Main St. Registrants will be given a free bike decorating starter kit. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments