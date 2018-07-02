City’s fireworks display will begin at dusk
The City of Burlington Fire Department will hold its annual dance on July 4.
Festivities start at 2 p.m. at Echo Park. Tickets are $2 including entry into a cash raffle.
A baggo tournament begins at 3 p.m. Lunchmoney Bullies will perform from 7 to 11 p.m., pausing at dusk for the City of Burlington-sponsored fireworks. The display will be launched over the ChocolateFest grounds.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.