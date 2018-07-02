City’s fireworks display will begin at dusk

The City of Burlington Fire Department will hold its annual dance on July 4.

Festivities start at 2 p.m. at Echo Park. Tickets are $2 including entry into a cash raffle.

A baggo tournament begins at 3 p.m. Lunchmoney Bullies will perform from 7 to 11 p.m., pausing at dusk for the City of Burlington-sponsored fireworks. The display will be launched over the ChocolateFest grounds.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the fire department.

