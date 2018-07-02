By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Since about 1 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from more than 40 agencies have battled a blaze at John’s Disposal, 7311 Omega Circle, in the Town of Norway.

The four-alarm blaze, which caused Highway 45 to shut down for about five hours Sunday, has entered its 19th hour as of Monday.

Firefighters were tasked with fighting the fire amid an excessive heat warning followed by heavy rain at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Agencies from at least six counties have arrived to the facility near Six Mile Road since the fire began.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

