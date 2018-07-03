Glen Alan Carter, Sr., 64, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday July 2, 2018. Glen was born in Racine to Vernon “Nick” and Irene Lois (nee Kojis) Carter. He spent his early life in Honey Lake and was a graduate of Burlington High School. Glen was a retired factory worker for AMC of Kenosha and a member of the UAW. He was an avid Nascar fan, and raced stock cars in the 70’s and 80’s at Lake Geneva Speedway. Racing was truly in his blood. Glen always had time for the Andy Griffith Show, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, grandkids, great-nieces, and nephews.

Glen is survived by his children, Glen A. (Shelley) Carter, Jr. and Tara Lynn (Dan Smith, Jr.) Carter; grandchildren, Shea, Madisyn, Morgan, Mason, Madeline, and Emily; sisters, Sandy (Frank) Stout and Lynn (Tom) Winkler; aunts, Rose Ericksen and Marilyn Kojis, uncles, Joe Kojis and Donald Aukland; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Saturday July 7, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford with services beginning at noon. Burial will take place in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family to help with funeral expenses would be appreciated.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

