Event is Saturday at Fischer Park on Browns Lake

Saturday, July 7, marks the annual Browns Lake Venetian Festival in Burlington. The festival boasts live music, a ski show, fireworks and more.

Attendees can also look forward to more spectacular fireworks, as the fireworks budget was increased this year.

The event will be held at Fischer Park starting at 9 a.m. The address of the park is 30326 Durand Ave.

An event organizer said the schedule is different than last year’s. The band, Almighty Vinyl, will be playing from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. instead of in the early afternoon.

Below is the schedule for the Venetian Fest:

9 a.m. – kayak, canoe and paddleboard excursion.

– kayak, canoe and paddleboard excursion. 3:30 p.m. – the food and beer tent opens. Proceeds benefit the Aquaducks Ski Team and other local organizations.

– the food and beer tent opens. Proceeds benefit the Aquaducks Ski Team and other local organizations. 4-5:30 p.m. – Aquaducks Ski Show.

– Aquaducks Ski Show. 4 p.m. — Boat Parade kicks off from Waterfront restaurant and goes around the lake. The parade will pass Fischer Park area during the Aquaducks’ intermission.

— Boat Parade kicks off from Waterfront restaurant and goes around the lake. The parade will pass Fischer Park area during the Aquaducks’ intermission. 5:30-9:30 p.m. – live music by Almighty Vinyl, a classic rock cover band.

– live music by Almighty Vinyl, a classic rock cover band. 9:30-10 p.m. – the fireworks show will start around dusk.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Aquaducks Ski Team and Burlington Fire Department.

For more information, call 262-763-8325 or visit the Brown’s Lake Venetian Fest Facebook page.

