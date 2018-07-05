James J. Daun, 80, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born April 9, 1938, to Ernest and Aurelia (nee Puetz) Daun in New Holstein. He spent his early life in New Holstein where he attended grade school and graduated from High School. Following High School he attended and graduated from Marquette University. On Nov. 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kaye Beix at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington, where they raised their family. Jim was retired, but had worked as an accountant for Borg Indak, Andies Candies and Murphy Products.

Jim was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, serving on various committees including; being a lector, usher, Eucharistic Minister at Mount Carmel, and a part of the Adoration Network. He was the proud recipient of the Monsignor Heim award in 1993, served as treasurer for St. Vincent De Paul and was a representative for the Bishops Fund Appeal. He was involved with various clubs; including the Burlington Jaycees, Burlington Ukulele Band, The Serra Club, Knights of Columbus #1578 and Marquette University Pep Band. He was an avid sports fan following the Wisconsin Badgers and the Marquette basketball teams, but more than anything, he was a lifetime Cub’s fan. That was his team.

Jim enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Branson and European River Cruises. He enjoyed watching cowboy movies and listening to Perry Como. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to listen to and tell stories. He appreciated the simple things in life such as joking with his grandchildren or sipping a cold beer on a warm summer day. He will be deeply missed, but often remembered. Death is the door to a new life in Jesus Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife Kaye; children, James Ernest (Carol) Daun, Sharlynn Kaye (Nathan) Daun-Barnett, Shannon Bobbie Daun (Jason Kuehl); Italian Exchange Student son, Luigi Iacovini; and grandchildren, Noah, Anna, JohnPaul and Teresa Daun, Valerie and Cameron Daun-Barnett, Josiah, Evelyn and Madelyn Kuehl. He is further survived by his siblings, Joan Niquette and Mitzi Joseph; and other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Paul Niquette.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to St. Vincent De Paul or Catholic Central High School.

A special thank you to our family friend Dr. Paul Webber and to Dr. Syed Haider, Katrina and staff workers, our longtime partners in cancer survival, for all their care and compassion. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the friends on the prayer network and the many cheerleaders that helped us fight colon cancer the past 13 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev James Volkert officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Mary. Burial will be held on Saturday, 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments