With five new officers in the past seven months – and several more over the course of the past two years – the City of Burlington Police Department has a new look these days.

And what the department has lost in experience as the result of retirements, has been offset by a renewed enthusiasm, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson.

That’s just one of many local stories that fill the pages of the July 5 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper is available one day later than normal this week due to the Independence Day holiday. Copies will be available at retail outlets on Friday. Subscribers will also receive their copies via mail on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

STABBING ARREST: A Town of Burlington woman was arrested on accusations that she stabbed her husband and his motorcycle during an argument in the early morning hours of July 4.

Firefighters from 80 different departments spent multiple days fighting a persistent blaze at a recycling plant in the Town of Norway.

The title and the topic may be risqué, but the show itself is full of fun and music, Director Pamela Schroeder says of the Haylofters upcoming production of "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas." The show opens a 10-performance run on July 12.

High heat followed by short-term heavy rainfall put a pinch at area strawberry farms where producers have reported a challenging season. That season, which ended abruptly last weekend, normally runs from mid-June through July 4.

Former NFL quarterback and Burlington High graduate joined with local organizers to make some changes to his annual football camp this year. Read about how those changes went over in this week's sports section.

The results are in and you can find out our readers' Top Choice Awards for everything from dining and entertainment to shopping and services in this week's special section.

