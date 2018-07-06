Influx of new officers changes look of city’s police force

Within the last few months, the City of Burlington Police Department has been revitalized, according to Chief Mark Anderson, due to five new hires.

The department, which has already seen an influx of new hires in the previous five years, added two officers last November and three more in January.

“I am thrilled, we have a very young force, not just those five, we have had a lot of relatively new hires within the last five years,” Anderson said.

Last November, Rick Dimzoff, 35, and Anthony Romano, 27, joined the department.

While Dimzoff previously worked for the City of Lake Geneva, Romano completed his law enforcement training through the police academy at Gateway Technical College.

Dimzoff and Romano each have Kenosha County roots, with Dimzoff graduating from Wilmot Union High School and Romano earning his diploma at Kenosha Tremper.

Two months later, Courtnie Schattner, 22, Drew Felton, 23, and Nick Neumuth, 39, became the newest officers. They graduated from the police academy in late May.

“All of them, across the board, are not only exceptional people, they also bring in enthusiasm to this line of work,” Anderson said. “That has kind of revitalized the agency as a whole in the way we interact with the community.”

