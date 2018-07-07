New Aquatic Center partners Health Department, Love Inc. on initiative

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

When the Central Racine County Health Department issued a grant for free swimming lessons at the new Burlington Community Aquatic Center, it opened a new opportunity for children from low-income families to afford the lessons, which costs about $70 each.

Love Inc., the organization asked to distribute the 30 vouchers on behalf of the Aquatic Center and the heath department, had as of Tuesday already helped 19 children since families were notified last week.

“We have 11 remaining and we have had people calling back and coming in on a regular basis,” said Love Inc. Social Services Director Tina Henning. “A lot of these are for low income families and possibly single parents.”

To receive the vouchers, according to Henning, prospective participants need to qualify for services at Love Inc.

Children from families that qualify can choose from available morning or evening session, with morning sessions running Monday through Thursday for two weeks.

Evening classes are Mondays and Wednesdays for four weeks.

All sessions are 40 minutes per class.

Henning said area families have shown an interest in picking them up for their children.

“I think the families are very interested in the gift certificates and we have only been making calls at the tail end of last week and the beginning of this week,” she said. “I feel like it is a really good program.”

To read the full story, see the July 5 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments