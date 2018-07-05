Baseball

First team

Trey Krause, p, jr., Burlington; Kyle Gendron, p, sr., Wilmot; Alec Spang, c, sr., Union Grove; Tucker Strommen, if, jr., Burlington; TJ Manteufel, if, soph., Union Grove; Aaron Chapman, if, sr., Waterford; Justin Paasch, if, sr., Wilmot; Nicholas Rockweiler, of, jr., Elkhorn; Dawson Vance, of, sr., Badger; Tanner Peterson, of, jr., Wilmot. Athlete of the year – Krause.

Second team

Luke Hansel, p, jr., Union Grove; Christian Brenner, c, soph., Burlington; Colton Surges, if, sr., Badger; Andrew Chapman, if, fr., Waterford; Austin Glidden, if, jr., Westosha Central; Noal Brouwer, if, sr., Delavan-Darien; Grant Tully, of, sr., Burlington; Kyle Huckstorf, of, jr., Waterford; Alex Salerno, of, jr., Westosha Central.

Honorable mention

Tanner Fields, c, sr., Badger; Addison Hochevar, p, soph., Badger; Brett Adams, of, jr., Badger; Trent Turzenski, p, jr., Burlington; Eric Gonzalez, c, jr., Delavan-Darien; Guy DeCheck, of, sr., Union Grove; Boyd Biggs, if, jr.; Waterford; Josh Leslie, sr., if, Westosha Central; Gunner Peterson, of, sr., Wilmot.

Softball

First team

Josie Klein, p, sr., BHS; Jaina Westphal, if, sr., BHS; Madi Zerr, if, jr., WIL; Haley Remington, if, soph., ELK; Kayla Kerkman, if, sr., WC; Rebecca Edwards, if, jr., WC; Jaida Speth, p, sr., DDHS; Haley Lamberson, of, jr., WIL; Montana Platts, if, sr., WIL; Ashley Baker, if, soph., WAT. Athlete of the year – Klein.

Second team

Seneca Peterson, c, jr., LG; Gracie Peterson, if, soph., BHS; Maddie Berezowitz, of, jr., BHS; Andrea Edquist, c, sr., WC; Carlie Odejewski, of, soph., WC; Izabella Regner, p, soph., ELK; Olivia Kazumura, p, jr., WC; Jemma Fiehweg, if, jr., WAT; Jenna Schmalfeldt, if, sr., BHS; Kayli Pfeffer, if, soph., UG; Calla Esch, if, sr., WAT.

Honorable mention

Madison Hunt, c, jr., LG; Bridi Allen, p, soph., BHS; Alexandria Naber, of, jr., BHS; Jasmin Speth, if, soph., DDHS; Ryley Rand, of, jr., ELK; Megan Baker, c, soph., UG; Grace Trautman, of, soph., WAT; Rylee Johnson, of, sr., WC; Anna Devall, c, sr., WIL.

Girls soccer

First team

Morgan McCourt, f, sr., BHS; Mackenzie Malecki, f, sr., WAT; Alexa Panyk, f, jr., UG; Jessa Burling, mid, sr., BHS; Megan Barber, mid, soph., UG; Joy French, mid, sr., WAT; Carlista Panyk, def, jr., UG; Cameron Jacobson, def, sr., ELK; Victoria Van Dan, def, fr., BHS; Cora Anderson, gk, soph., BHS; Suleimy Perez, at large mid, sr., DDHS. Athlete of the year – Alexa Panyk.

Second team

Brittany Gestrich, f, jr., LG; Alex Moreno, f, jr., ELK; Olivia May, f, sr., ELK; Kayla Maurer, mid, soph., UG; Skylar Harlan, mid, fr., ELK; Lucy Reed, mid, jr., LG; Nichole Ritzman, def, jr., LG; Lexi Neubauer, def, jr., WAT; Carol Lima, def, sr., DDHS; Kelsey Gross, gk, jr., WC; Megan Zeller, at large f, jr., WC; Kim Nelson, at large def, jr., ELK.

Honorable mention

Reese Mikrut, mid, soph., LG; Kelsey Reece, def, jr., LG; Samantha Naber, f, fr., BHS; Alexa Plomares, def., jr., DDHS; Cailin Jacobs, mid, sr., ELK; Daphne Sieg, def, jr., UG; Mia Guyton, gk, soph., UG; Elizabeth Schappel, mid, jr., WAT; Sophia Parisi, f, fr., WIL.

Boys golf

First team

Blake Wisdom, jr., LG; Connor Duggan, sr., LG; Connor Brown, jr., UG; Joshua Koszarek, soph., WAT; Zach Strasser, sr., WIL. Athlete of the year – Wisdom.

Second team

Dayne Schleusner, sr., WIL; Jack Polick, sr., WC; Gavin Goldstein, soph., WC; Paul Lynch, soph., WC; Joshua Peterson, sr., WIL.

Honorable mention

Benjamin Rademaker, jr., LG; Benjamin McDermit, sr., BHS; Christian Wichman, sr., DDHS; Nolan Shirk, jr., ELK; Nate Koch, jr., UG; Maxwell Blank, sr., WAT; Trent Stueber, jr., WC; Devin Spath, jr., WIL.

Boys tennis

First team

Mason Sniatynski, singles, jr., LG; Cooper Ferruzzi, singles, soph., WC; Jacob Ludwig, singles, sr., BHS; Jordan Lauer, singles, soph., LG; Peter Merry, sr., doubles, LG; Wyatt Van Dyke, doubles, jr., LG; Andrew Zeman, doubles, sr., BHS; Malik Tiedt, doubles, sr., BHS; Colin Mast, doubles, sr., WC; Trevor Millhouse, doubles, sr., WC; Athlete of the year – Sniatynski.

Second team

Alec Dam, singles, sr., UG; Sam Fay, singles, jr., WAT; Nick White, singles, jr., ELK; Colin Passler, singles, sr., ELK; Nolan Souders, doubles, sr., WIL; Alex Tenhagen, doubles, sr., WIL; Tanner Kastenson, doubles, sr., UG; Jeffrey Furner, doubles, jr., UG; Reese Crull, doubles, jr., DDHS; Isaac Garcia, doubles, jr., DDHS.

Honorable mention

Charley Giese, doubles, sr., LG; Graham Bartal, doubles, jr., LG; Pablo Colorado Garcia, singles, sr., BHS; Seth Grabow, doubles, sr., DDHS; Raymond Wang, doubles, jr., DDHS; Cole Reece, singles, soph., ELK; Ethan Squires, doubles, soph., UG; Finn Hourigan, doubles, jr., UG; Levi Hardesty, singles, jr., WC; Benjamin Labicki, doubles, sr., WIL; Matthew Krawczyk, doubles, sr., WIL.

Boys track

Athlete of the year – Derek Davey, sr., ELK.

Honorable mention

Nicholas Webley, jr., BHS; Stephen Tolbert, jr., DDHS; Andrew Tompkins, sr., UG; Sean Pritchard, sr., WAT; Joshua Engberg, sr., WC; Cullen Ketterhagen, jr., WIL.

Girls track

Athlete of the year – Haleigh Reindl, sr., WAT.

Honorable mention

Hope Ayres-Schulz, jr., LG; Grace Peyron, jr., BHS; Erin Sorg, sr., DDHS; Madison Page, jr., ELK; Katie Fruth, jr., UG; Jayda Obluck, soph., WAT; Megan Capra, sr., WC; Katlin Kovacek, soph., WIL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments