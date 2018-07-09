Roy White, 92, of Burlington, passed away June 17, 2018, at Pine Brook Pointe under the care of Serenity Hospice. He was born in Burlington on April 25, 1926, to Harold and Marion (Cooper) White and lived his entire life there. Roy was a proud Veteran of the Army Air Corp with honorable discharge on Oct. 10, 1945. He married Margaret C. Mehring on Sept. 9, 1950, and together they raised three children. For 45 years, he was a welder for the Gas Company and also worked as a farmer. Roy was a pipe fitter and meat cutter through the years.

Roy had many hidden talents like playing the banjo. He as an artist, liked drawing, and had beautiful penmanship. He was a gentle soul who loved animals and all things outdoors. When he was a farmer, only he could get the cow to come when called. He had a great smile and sense of humor. He always treated people with respect and a side order of humor! Roy loved to eat all things seafood, wild game, angel food cake, and blueberry pie. He loved to fish, hunt, farm, and play golf and cribbage.

Roy is survived by his children, Linda (John) Hamwi of Pinehurst, NC, Dan (Kathy) White of Delavan, and Scott (Becky) White of Lake Geneva; granddaughter, Jessica; and step-grandson, Johnathon.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge; brother, Harold; and sister Donna.

Please consider memorials in his honor to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan – http://www.lakelandanimalshelter.org/donate/ or Serenity Hospice: Contact Vickie at 920-994-9700.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2018, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

