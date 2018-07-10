Asphalt Contractors won the Burlington City Championship Friday, June 29 at Ebbers field thanks to a 10-3 victory over Performance Auto & Tire. (Front Row, left to right) Grant Church, Trey Kerkhoff, Micah Daubner, Cole Cook, Westin Kairis. (Back row) Asst. Coach- Dan Cowan, Logan King, Ryan Daschner, David Kraus, Cole Cowan, Calvin Hancock, Manager and Head Coach Terry Daubner, Asst. Coach Nick Hancock. Not pictured: Devin Melchiorre. (Photo courtesy Erin Murphy)
