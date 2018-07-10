Jerome “Jerry” Anthony Naczek, 72, of Wind Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

He was born June 16, 1946, in Milwaukee, to Harry and Dorothy (nee Nadolski) Naczek. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from John Marshall High School. He has resided in Wind Lake since 1995.

Jerry worked as a dishwasher at the YWCA. He enjoyed cheering on local sports teams, and watching wrestling and game shows. He loved his Diet Pepsi, brats and cheeseburgers. He was especially fond of his dog Jake.

Jerry was a handicapped individual, but taught us many things: such as patience, tolerance and bravery. He showed incredible strength and determination with everything life threw his way. He charmed those who cared for him. It was amazing to witness how much they valued him. He will be dearly missed and deserves his new life in heaven.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Dianne (David) Countryman, Timothy Naczek, Christine Naczek and Bob Naczek; nieces, Shari (Bryan Wolfgram) Countryman and Shannon (David) Moxley, great-niece Zoey; and great nephews Alex, Josh, Jack and Grant.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family has suggested that memorials be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

Inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments