It’s been 12 months to the date when what initially seemed like an ordinary summer rainstorm turned into a deluge of epic proportions

The flood of July 2017 had a multi-million-dollar impact on the Burlington area and changed the way things get done by city government.

In this week’s edition the Standard Press looks back on the flood and the changes that followed through the eyes of local officials.

Here's a look at some of the other stories in this week's edition:

SLICING THE FAT: Guided by the results of a recent survey of local residents, the Burlington Area School District Board of Education trimmed the top cost of potential referendum options from $70 million to $48 million – and that amount still includes a new middle school.

THE GOOD DOCTORS: Doctors Joe and Mike Majewski leave a legacy of patient care and community service in the wake of their retirements from Aurora Burlington Clinic and Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

SAFETY GRANT: As part of the State of Wisconsin’s School Safety Grant Initiative following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in February, the Burlington Area School District will receive a grant totaling $163,880.

TRAINING FACILITY: In front of elected officials from four municipalities, the groundbreaking ceremony for a shared fire training facility in the City of Burlington Saturday was a monumental occasion, considering discussions started more than two years ago.

HALL OF FAME WEEKEND: The Burlington Rotary Barons celebrated Burlington Baseball’s Hall of Fame ceremony by completing a sweep over the East Troy Express.

