Burlington police didn’t have to travel far Monday afternoon to respond to a car crash at the corner of Jefferson and Dodge streets in the city’s downtown Monday. This car ended up crashing into and knocking down a light pole that came to rest on an overhead utility line. According to a witness, the driver had to swerve to avoid a truck that had pulled into the intersection. The intersection was closed to traffic through Tuesday morning while the utility line was repaired. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

