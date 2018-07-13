Any young girl who wants to learn how to play volleyball will soon enjoy the opportunity to learn from one of the area’s better coaches.

Ashley Ingish, head coach of the Waterford Union High School volleyball team, and the Wolverines are hosting the Waterford Volleyball Youth Camp and Skill Clinics in late July.

The youth camp, which is for girls in fourth through ninth grade and also those in club volleyball, is from July 23-26.

Separate skills clinics are taking place July 30 for those in grade seven through nine. Skills focused on include setting and hitting, passing and defense, and serving and receiving the serve.

The cost for the youth camp (grades 4-7) and the camp for those in eight and ninth grade and involved with a club team is $45.

The skills clinics on the 30th are broken into specific time slots. Setting and hitting is being drilled form 8-9:30 a.m. Passing and defense is the focus from 9:45-11:15 a.m. and serving and receiving the serve is the topic of instruction from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The cost for one clinic is $12. Two clinics are $23 and all three cost $33.

Registration forms are available at https://sites.google.com/waterforduhs.k12.wi.us/waterford-volleyball/home. Click on “Summer Youth Opportunities.” The registration deadline is July 1. Ingish can be contacted at aingish@waterforduhs.k12.wi.us for more information.

Participants are expected to meet in the high school’s main gym 15 minutes prior to the start of any session with a water bottle, knee pads and athletic shoes.

The Waterford Union High School volleyball team won the Southern Lakes Conference in 2017 under Ingish’s dire

