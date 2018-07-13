Kenneth L. Burton, 85, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Grant County, on Nov. 15, 1932, to Loren and Grace (nee Taft) Burton. He spent his early years in Barnum and graduated from high school in Seneca.

On June 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary (nee Sime) Burton at Utica Lutheran Church. Following their marriage they made their home in Burlington. He spent his life with his wife of 66 years, together raising four children, ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ken worked at many different vocations including farming, over the road trucking, and 25 years as a test driver at the American Motors Proving Grounds. He was also a 58-year member of Cross Lutheran Church. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling and driving. Ken was an avid Packer and Brewer fan, but by far his first love was his family.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Rich (Barb) Burton, Debbie (Ron) Kluge and Patti Reilly; grandchildren, Kim (Cory) Wohlrab, Kristi (Jim) Lejcar, Kyle (Carrie) Oldenburg, Kenny Kluge, Amy (Justin) Mathew, Marcus (McKenzie) Staton, Jen (Donzel) Reilly, Amanda (Chad) Cravens, Sarah Reilly and Rebecca (Jake) Ehlen; and great-grandchildren, Lane, Lexi and Landon Wohlrab, Braden and Megan Lejcar, Caden and Jaden Oldenburg, Layla and Rex Kluge, Katie Mathew, Jackson Davis, Tyler Cravens and Ava, Colin and Haley Ehlen. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty (Witold) Launer and Darlene Radel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cheryl Burton; his sister, Ann Loken; father-in-law and mother-in law Grace and Herman Sime and other beloved family members.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Webber for his many years of immeasurable care, Aurora At Home, our Cross Lutheran Church family, and all our friends and family for their love and support.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 17 from 4 to 6:45 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church, with service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. John Brink officiating. Private burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

