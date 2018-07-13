David M. Bakke entered into Eternal Life in his home in Sun City West, Ariz. on April 18, 2018, at the age of 79.

David “Dave” Martin Bakke was born in Burlington on March 4, 1939, to Martin Anskar and Lydia (nee Wittenberger) Bakke. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1957 earning the nickname “Golden Toes” as kicker for the varsity football team. He attended Kendall College in Evanston, Ill. with visions of an entrepreneurial future. He met Kathleen “Kathy” Violet Hearn through a classmate at Kendall College and they married in Boise, Idaho on May 3,1962, and had three children in Phoenix, Ariz. and Burlington. Kathy passed away on Nov. 12, 1974, from cancer. Dave was a single parent for 13 years. On Dec. 2, 1986, in Hawaii, Dave married Catherine “Kay” Anna Parnello-Lantz of Rockford, Ill. In November of 1999, Dave and Kay achieved their long awaited dream of relocating to Sun City West, Ariz. to be close to Dave’s beloved aunts and to leave behind the Wisconsin winters. Throughout his professional career, Dave was at his core a salesman. Being a skilled negotiator coupled with an irrepressible charm with people, he consistently won top salesman awards at many companies. His smile was infectious and he was a great conversationalist. He enjoyed studying philosophy, was a dedicated golfer, and educated himself about diverse topics of interest throughout his life including nutrition, meditation, psychology, politics, and religion.

Dave is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Karin (David) Kingstad, Craig Bakke and Cynthia Bakke; and step-children, Margaret Ann (Brian) Sears, Michael (Junell) Lantz and Marla (Eric) Wilson. Dave was the proud grandpa of Brock (Luning Feng), Evan, and Daniel Kingstad, Aidan, Sophia and Ella Bakke, Damon, Ashly and Chad Lantz, Olivia Sears and Allison Wilson. Especially beloved by David was his one and only great-grandchild Magnus E. Kingstad He is also survived by brothers, Gil (Lorraine) Bakke and Paul (Mary) Bakke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Charles Bakke; and nephews Martin and Steven Bakke.

A Graveside Service will be held on July 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Norway Lutheran Church cemetery in Wind Lake. A Memorial gathering of family and close friends will be held after graveside service at a family member’s private residence.

