Gerald F. Robers, 79, of Burlington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

He was born in Burlington on July 13, 1939, to Vern and Amanda (nee Tuligowski) Robers. He spent his life in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School.

On July 8, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Lyons, he was united in marriage to Marian Woyak. Following their marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Marian preceded him in death on May 11, 2017. Gerald worked as a shipping clerk for Lavelle. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Charles Church and served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1962.

He enjoyed camping and playing card games such as euchre and sheepshead, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Gerald is survived by his sister, Eileen Robers; children, Scott (Lorraine) Robers, Steven (Debbie) Robers and Russell (Kathy) Robers; grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Albrant, Jake Robers (Andrea Ruffier), Justin Robers (Brittany Gacek), Brittney (Tanner) Burke, Heather (Joe) Catttani, and Erik Schmeling: great-grandchildren, Jayden Albrant, Avery Lucas, Chelsia Lucas, Dexter Albrant and Olivia Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family would like to thank Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice for their assistance, care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church in Burlington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. Carlos Zapata officiating. Burial will take place following mass at St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends can meet with the family on Tuesday July 17, 2018, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 S, Browns Lake Drive, Burlington from 5 to 7 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

