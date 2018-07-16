Marvin Fredric Gauger untied his mooring lines only to tie up to his eternal heavenly home, where the Lord put his arms around him and said “Come to me” on July 14, 2018 at Angelsgrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc. Marvin was born to Carl and Sadie (Rasch) on August 20, 1935.

He spent his childhood farming hard no matter what the circumstance on the Wilmot homestead.

On September 29, 1956, Marvin was united in marriage to Lois Ann Keller at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mukwonago. Marvin and his wife started Gauger Construction business, speckling southeastern Wisconsin and even a few in Florida of the famous Ranch homes, including the homestead and various restaurants. Marvin was a hard worker and expected that from everyone too. He would not only expect it but would give you the red-painted tools to get the job done! This man helped a lot of people and had a heart of gold, though he didn’t wear it on his sleeve.

He was an avid traveler and the fearless captain of his family’s two boats, “Take Five” and “Just the Two of Us”. Most precious to him were his family and spent lots of time traveling, boating and camping, including the Mississippi River camping tradition.

Marvin is survived by his children, Joel T. Gauger, Kathleen E. (Michael) Ferguson and Karla M. Friemoth; grandchildren, Ryan Gauger, Samuel Gauger, Allison Poritz (Becca Egan), Cassandra (Daniel) Anderson, Lindsay Gauger, Jeremy (Candice) Grant, Rachel Poritz, Tyler Friemoth, Kalin Friemoth, Kaitlyn Friemoth; great-grandchildren Owen Gauger, Ethan Gauger, Chance Gauger, Skylar Grant, Bristol Grant, Ashton Poritz, Isaac Poritz-Egan; and his sisters, Nyla Dickau and Margery Maier. In addition his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; daughter, Vicky; son, Timothy; and siblings, Thelma Lewis, Delores Keller, Marles Kempken, Geraldine Brown, Louis Gauger, Raymond Gauger, Marlin Gauger.

The family wants to say thank you to a special person in his life who was always there for him, his sweetheart, Jeannette (Jeannie) Jones.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 21, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments