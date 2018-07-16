Daniel “Dan” R. Fregien of Sullivan, left us suddenly on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the age of 60. He was born August 28, 1957, to Walter and Ruth Fregien of Waterford. Dan was a graduate of Waterford Union High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Dan was a manager in the I/T Department at American Family Insurance Insurance Company in Madison. Officiating high school and college sports was his passion, as he lead the Lakeland Officials Association, and was the founder the Wisconsin Track Officials Association.

Dan is survived by his wife, Terrie; and daughters, Heidi (Brandon) Johnson, Jill Fregien, and Julie Fregien.

Private family services were held.

