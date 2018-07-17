William J. Stoffel Sr., 97, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford.

He was born in Chicago on May 29, 1921, to Joseph and Ernestine (nee Frank) Stoffel. He spent his early life in Chicago where he attended high school.

On Jan. 26, 1946, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Theresa Stoeckl. Following their marriage, they spent time in Cicero, Ill. before making Burlington their permanent home in 1951. Theresa preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2009.

William worked as a salesman for Sears, Roebeck and Company. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, a 25 year volunteer on the Burlington Fire Department and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at the Burlington Hospital Auxiliary, played in both the Bavarian Band and the Burlington Ukulele Band, and was a choir member at the Resurrection Church. William loved the Cubs and was an avid fan. He served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific 1913 Aviation Engineers.

William is survived by his children, Judith (Sean) Bopp of Burlington, William (Theresa) Stoffel Jr. of Burlington, Kenneth (Judith) Stoffel of Pembroke Pines, Fla. and Robert (Patricia) Stoffel of Algonquin, Ill.; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and a brother.

Visitation for William will be held Friday, July 20, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass will immediately follow at Noon.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments