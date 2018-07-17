Herbert J. “Bert” Robers, 91, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Burlington.

He was born in Burlington on April 20, 1927, to Joseph and Agnes (nee Toelle) Robers. He spent his early life in Burlington and graduated from St. Alphonsus Grade School. He then joined his father to work on their farm. “My father was my teacher”.

On April 19, 1952, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he was joined in marriage to Lillian Russick. Following their marriage, they resided on the Robers farm near Burlington. Bert was a lifetime dairy farmer on his own farm. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a former member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Bert loved farming, giving hayrides to the many children, nieces and nephews in the family, playing sheepshead with friends at the senior center, driving through the back roads of Kenosha County and traveling.

Bert is survived by his wife, Lillian; children, Dan Robers, Julie Robers, Mary (Rich) Wunder; daughter-in-law, Debbie Robers; and grandchildren, Ben, Devon and Dillon Robers. He is further survived by siblings, Marge (Jack) Rein, Romaine (Earl) Wilfert, Ralph (Lori) Robers, Rita Iverson, and Dianna (Dick) Nienhaus; and sister-in-law Phyllis Robers. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Robers; brother, Claude Robers; and brother-in-law, Paul Iverson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Rein and Dr. Welka for their care over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments