Posted by Karen Dubinsky / In Obituaries / July 17, 2018
Joseph Murphy, 76, of Wind Lake, passed away July 17, 2018, at Vitas Ruth Hospice House in West Allis. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.
