Burlington Area School District voters will likely get a chance to vote Nov. 6 on a $43.6 million referendum seeking approval to build a new middle school and complete a sweeping list of repairs and upgrades to other district buildings.

The latest referendum question is $26 million less than the most expensive options proposed earlier this year and is significantly different than a three-question referendum that voters soundly defeated in April 2017.

The School Board is expected to finalize the wording of the proposed referendum in August.

The School Board is expected to finalize the wording of the proposed referendum in August.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition.

RISING ABOVE THE FLOOD: Nicole Gramhofer had hit rock bottom when the flood of July 2017 destroyed most of her personal possessions. But just a year later, thanks in part to a grant from the Burlington Community Fund, Gramhofer now owns a home and calls the flood “one of the best things that every happened to her.”

PIPELINE INFO: While some showed up out of curiosity, others came to gather more information at a series of open houses last week, when officials from We Energies met with residents about a proposed 49-mile natural gas pipeline through three local counties.

A LICENSE FOR WENTKER’S: B.J. Wentker’s, a former downtown restaurant, could reopen its doors after the Burlington Common Council issued a Class B liquor license to building owner Brian Torgerson on Tuesday.

FOR POSTERITY: Burlington resident Robert Spitzer, 96, is recognized for donating his professional papers – chronicling a career in agribusiness, hunger relief and education – to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

SURVIVOR’S TALE: Honorary Relay for Life cancer survivor tells the story of the disease that took her husband, but didn’t take her love of life.

EQUALITY’S ADVOCATE: Diane Hansen, a local teacher and coach, was recently inducted into a Hall of Fame for her decades of dedication. The pioneer for women’s athletics and equality is viewed as an inspiration for her unwavering determination and ability to overcome obstacles.

