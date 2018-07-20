Woman, 22, suffers serious injuries, is hospitalized in Illinois

UPDATE: The woman has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Brittney N. Pehn, 22, of Illinois.

Kenosha County authorities are seeking information on the identity of a young woman who they believe was struck by lightning at the Country Thunder campgrounds early Friday morning.

The woman, according to a news release, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Northern Illinois Medical Center for treatment after authorities found her unconscious without identification at 12:36 a.m.

Authorities describe the victim as a white woman between the ages of 18-22 with a small build and brown hair. She was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark jean shorts and brown cowboy boots when they found her on the campsite.

“At the time of this release no missing person report matching the female has been reported,” the release states. “If anyone has any information please contract the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.”

The Sheriff’s Department can be reached at 262-605-5100.

