Owner wants to eventually revive restaurant in historic building

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

B.J. Wentker’s, a former downtown restaurant, could reopen its doors after the Burlington Common Council issued a Class B liquor license to building owner Brian Torgerson on July 17.

The decision comes a month after the city tabled the matter because of a limited business plan.

However, on Tuesday, Torgerson arrived to the meeting with the support of a local real estate broker responsible for selling the property at 230 Milwaukee Ave.

Jeff Erickson, of Bear Realty, told the Common Council he found Torgerson’s financial portfolio acceptable.

“I have been marketing the property through Bear Realty to try to find somebody,” said Erickson, pointing to Torgerson.

Torgerson, who owns to other businesses, plans to reopen the establishment, which closed in March, as a cocktail lounge without food operations until he finds an experienced chef or other prospective tenants.

To read the full story see the July 19 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

