Lamont W. Klecot, Sr., 83, of Burlington, passed away at home on July 20, 2018 with his family by his side. He had peace in knowing he was joining his late wife, Vivian.

Mr. Klecot was retired from General Motors Delphi and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Chicago. He had a love for all people, young or old, deaf or hearing, quickly becoming friends with everyone he met. Lamont taught countless people American Sign Language over the years, whether students at Milwaukee Area Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, or local friends around town. If you were looking for Lamont you could almost always find him at his favorite hangout, The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine. He was an avid skier and loved to travel, often combining both adventures to different countries. Lamont skied up until his very last winter with ski trips in Michigan and Colorado.

He was the devoted father of Lamont (Amanda) Klecot, Jr., and Lorie S. (Vince) Pedro; dear brother of Donna Klecot and Deb Algadi; beloved grandfather of Lamont “Trey” Klecot, III (Devon Hull), Brandon Klecot, Sarah Klecot, Haley Klecot, Brandon A. Pedro, Colin A. Pedro and adopted grandfather to many others.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 29, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois School for the Deaf, 125 South Webster Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford, Mich. is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments