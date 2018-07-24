Barbara F. Rowe, 77, of Lyons, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee.

She was born in Burlington on Nov. 12, 1940, to Edward and Cecelia (nee Eisenbart) Howe. Her early years were spent on the family farm with her siblings, and playing with her cousins and friends in Lyons. She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in Lyons and graduated from St. Mary High School in Burlington.

Barb was united in marriage to Jack Rowe on Jan. 7, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church. They began their married life living just down the road from her childhood home. She worked at Sears, Prange Way and Frank’s Market in Elkhorn. Barb was happiest when she was surrounded by family. She loved Christmas gatherings, family trips to the Dells, California and Colorado. Barb and Jack, her beloved husband, made many “spur of the moment” trips to Ho-Chunk Casino and they made many special memories with their trips to Branson, Nashville and The Dakotas.

Barb is survived by, and will be dearly missed by her husband, Jack; daughters, Laurie (Larry) Tess, Jeanne (Paul) Knickelbine and Elaine (Rick) Mumm; and grandchildren, Catrina (Art), Piper (Ryan), Austin (Megan), Jacob, Laura, Adam (Kristy), Jordan, Celia and Aiden. She is further survived by great grandchildren, Nathanial, Henry and Hudson; brother, Robert (Kathy) Howe; sister, Mary (Dave) Vanasse; and brothers-in-law, Jerry, Jim and Dick Rowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Bill Howe; sister, Carol (Howe) May; brothers-in-law, Bob May, Dave Vanasse, Willam Rowe Jr.; sisters-in-law, Myrna Rowe, Mary Lois Howe and Barbara Rowe; parents-in-law, Williams D. Rowe Sr. and Helen Rowe; and son-in-law, Rick Mumm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the benefit of Barbara’s grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

“Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Just walk beside me and be my friend.”

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

