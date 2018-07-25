A hot real estate market is behind a recent jump in property value assessments that saw some home values increase by 40 percent, according to City of Burlington officials.

The city said the reassessment resulted in an overall property assessment increase of about 8 percent for residential properties.

How far your individual assessment is from that average will go a long way in determining whether your share of local taxes goes up or down.

That’s just one of the stories in this weeks edition of the Burlington Standard Press, which will be available at retail outlets Thursday.

Readers can skip the trip to the store by subscribing to weekly mail deliver by clicking here: SUBSCRIBE

Other stories in this week’s edition include:

LIGHTNING VICTIM FACES LONG ROAD: A 22-year-old Illinois woman struck by lightning on Miller campground at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes July 20 has a long road to recovery, her family said on Tuesday in an online post. Brittney N. Prehn, of Woodstock, is in critical, but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Loyola Medical Center near Chicago.

ATHLETIC FACILITY UPDATE: The Burlington High School Athletic Association plans to launch a campaign seeking donations for the proposed 47,000-square-foot Burlington Athletic Training facility that would be connected to Burlington High School’s south side.

The Burlington High School Athletic Association plans to launch a campaign seeking donations for the proposed 47,000-square-foot Burlington Athletic Training facility that would be connected to Burlington High School’s south side. MAXWELL ST. DAYS: The new Vintage Square, featuring all things antique, reclaimed, repurposed or handmade, tops the lineup for this week’s Maxwell Street Days hosted by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. The annual Maxwell Street Days open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and feature sales in front of local businesses, sidewalk chalk painting, a rubber duckie race, an ice cream social, Chocolate City Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, and Cars and Trucks for the young at heart.

The new Vintage Square, featuring all things antique, reclaimed, repurposed or handmade, tops the lineup for this week’s Maxwell Street Days hosted by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. The annual Maxwell Street Days open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and feature sales in front of local businesses, sidewalk chalk painting, a rubber duckie race, an ice cream social, Chocolate City Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, and Cars and Trucks for the young at heart. TRAIN HORNS TO RETURN TEMPORARILY: While construction crews work on a siding extension for Canadian National Railroad Company next week, train engineers will sound their horns as they enter the project area, according to a statement released by the City of Burlington. Contractors will be conducting work from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and hopes to complete the project in four to six months.

ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM: It’s that time of year again. The third annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Softball squad is here. Burlilngton High stars Josie Klein and Jaina Westphal headline a Demon-centric team consisting of players from 16 schools and four counties.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments