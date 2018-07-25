Racine County Fair runs through the weekend in Union Grove

The 95th annual Racine County Fair promises to be “Something to Crow About” with big-name entertainment acts and all the fun that comes with the festival.

The fair runs July 25 to 29 on the county fairgrounds at 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 25 to 28 and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 29.

With a focus on local agriculture and farming, the fair puts the spotlight on animals raised by area youth and other farming attractions from local kids and adults.

Add to that all the traditional fun that goes along with the festival, including a carnival, games, petting zoo, daily entertainment, kids activities and live music.

The fair’s focus on the youth of the county extends to multiple activities for the kids. The Children’s Area features kids’ shows, presentations, a petting zoo and more.

Kids will have a blast with all the contests this year, including the Hard Vegetable Decorating Contest and Cake Decorating Contest.

The fair also has contests for the grownups like the beer and wine competitions, a photography contest and the Chocolate Dessert Contest.

The Expo Building is open daily with fun and educational activities for kids and adults.

The opening ceremony for the fair is set for noon on Wednesday, July 25, on the Entertainment Stage.

Royal appointments follow the opening ceremony with the Little King and Queen crowning at 2:30 p.m. and the Fairest of the Fair crowning will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The Fair Idol semi-finals wrap up the night at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stages. The final completion for Fair Idol is 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

As in years past, the United Methodist churches in the area will have a Sunday service at 9:30 .m. on July 29.

The Truck and Tractor Pull returns to the fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 and 27. The annual Demo Derby will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29.

On stage

Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann will headline July 28 at 8 p.m. on the grandstand. Other entertainment acts will perform throughout the fair’s run and be announce within the coming weeks. Visit the fair’s website at www.racinecountyfair.com for updates.

Grandstand concert admission is $10 for grandstand seating, $20 for track seating and $40 for reserved VIP track seating (chair included).

Live music is also featured in the Activity Building. Bardog Sitter will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 25, Rebel Grace at 7:30 p.m. on July 26, Steve Meisner Polka Band at 2 p.m. on July 27, Stetsin & Lace at 7:30 p.m. on July 27, and Brecken Miles Band at 7:30 p.m. on July 28 and Genesee Depot at 5 p.m. on July 29.

Admission

General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for kids age 8 to 13. Kids 7 and younger are admitted free of charge. A five-day season pass is $40.

Fairgoers who bring three non-perishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, will receive half off one adult admission.

Amusement ride passes are sold only in the carnival area.

To see our full fair guide, click here: RC FAIR

