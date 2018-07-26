Director Chris Peterson leads the Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band through a selection of Disney songs during concert earlier this month at Echo Park. The band’s final performance of the season is scheduled for Friday, July 27. The show begins at 7 p.m. Shuttle bus service is provided for those who wish to park at the ChocolateFest grounds on Maryland Ave. and avoid the hassle of finding a spot near the park. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

