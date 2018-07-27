Meeting was intended to raise public awareness of project

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The Burlington High School Athletic Association plans to launch a campaign seeking donations for the proposed 47,000-square-foot Burlington Athletic Training facility that would be connected to Burlington High School’s south side.

Mike Deans, a member of the Athletic Association and chairman of the training facility effort, and architect Jim Pankratz, met with Burlington community members, including school district Superintendent Peter Smet and Fox River State Bank President Keith Pollek, at the Veteran’s Terrace Thursday. The goal of the meeting, they said, was to create better outreach to the community for awareness and fundraising.

“This is completely, 100 percent donated. There will be no referendum dollars,” Deans said. “Our goal is to raise 100 percent of the funds and that’s the commitment we made to the School Board.”

The board passed a motion on April 16 granting the association approval to move forward with a campaign for a privately funded facility – dubbed the BAT – at Burlington High School.

Deans and Pankratz showcased a three-dimensional model of the facility, pointing out the 32-by-40-yard turf area, competition courts, wrestling area, and, what Deans called the Hall of Recognition, where naming rights of donators would be honored.

Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling brought up the idea to show potential donators and community members how many students – from young children to graduating seniors – are actively participating in sports and athletics every year on marketing materials.

“There’s 3,200 kids that participate in a variety of sports. We host 17 major youth tournaments in our town every year,” he said.

To read the full story see the July 26 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments