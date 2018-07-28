Thayer, of Paris, was drunk at time of crash that killed grandmother

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Kenosha County prosecutors wanted to set an example at the July 18 sentencing hearing of Christopher Thayer, convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of alcohol, in hopes his New Year’s Day tragedy will deter others from committing the same actions.

Thayer, 39, of the Town of Paris, who pleaded no contest to both charges at a June 5 appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jodi Meier, will spend 13 total years in prison for the death of a 53-year-old grandmother, Djuana Latshaw, and injury to her grandson.

Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, who successfully fought for a higher bond upon Thayer’s arrest, wants others to be aware of the consequences.

“I am hopeful that the punishment imposed in this case will deter others from driving while under the influence of alcohol,” she said.

“It is, of course, a serious problem – one that exposes people of all walks of life to the risk of death or great bodily harm, and puts them in a position where they are completely helpless to protect themselves or avoid the situation.”

Thayer, who faced a maximum 25 years in prison on both charges, repeatedly refused offers of a ride home after spending the day drinking, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint contends Thayer spent about six hours on New Year’s Day at Rivals Tavern, 6325 120th Ave., where he consumed anywhere between eight to nine alcoholic beverages.

When his friends decided to leave between 5:30 and 6 p.m., they attempted for at least a half hour to get him to accept a safe and secure ride home, according to the criminal complaint.

After his friends left, according to the complaint, multiple acquaintances made similar offers, including one who was willing to pay for Uber transportation.

Instead, Thayer rejected these offers, and decided to drive home in his Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Thayer, the complaint states, was driving west on Highway K at a high speed and a passed a motorist who told deputies Thayer did not return to the westbound lane.

Thayer then struck Latshaw’s vehicle head-on.

The collision, which happened in the 12300 block of Highway K in the Village of Bristol, cost Latshaw her life and left her grandson with serious injuries.

Gabriele, at a Jan. 12 bond motion hearing where Thayer had his bond raised to $150,000, said Thayer registered a .22 BAC, nearly three times the legal limit in Wisconsin.

At his sentencing hearing, Gabriele said Thayer showed remorse, taking responsibility for his actions.

“I am grateful that Mr. Thayer accepted responsibility and demonstrated his remorse for his actions,” she said.

Thayer, a small business owner with 20 employees, was also ordered to pay restitution to Latshaw’s daughter, Elissa Nyara, whose son was injured in the crash.

The restitution, according to online court records, is $59,523 and will be subtracted from the $150,000 bond he posted in January.

“The remaining amount of money is required to be returned to the person who posted his bond,” Gabriele said.

Upon Thayer’s release from prison, he will be on 13 years extended supervision to be served consecutively.

Gabriele hopes Thayer’s sentence can set an example for others.

“It is up to the judicial system to take a strong stand so that the one person who can prevent the tragedy, the driver, will be motivated to make better decisions,” she said. “Overall, we are satisfied with the outcome.”

Gabriele, however, reiterated the decision did not create any winners.

“As (the judge) commented, there were no winners in this case and no one walked out happy,” she said. “Both families suffered a tragic loss – one that was completely avoidable.”

