Proposed ordinance outlaws sales of vaping products to minors

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Union Grove could soon follow in the footsteps of a smattering of other Southeastern Wisconsin municipalities and have on its books an ordinance regulating e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

The Village Board on July 9 combed through a draft version of the ordinance, but ultimately withheld voting on it.

Instead, the document has been forwarded on to the Police Commission for further review. Recommended additions or subtractions could be made to the draft document before it goes back to the Village Board for a final, definitive vote.

In its tentative state, the ordinance outlines a three-point list of prohibitions for e-cigarettes, which rely on an aerosol and heated liquid that typically contains a lesser amount of nicotine than the amount found in traditional cigarettes.

If the proposed ordinance is adopted in its current state, the village’s e-cigarette regulations would prohibit the use of the devices in municipal-owned buildings and any other property under Union Grove’s auspices.

Additionally, all e-cigarette sales would have the same provisions as traditional cigarettes, meaning minors could not purchase vaping products within the village. Law enforcement, under the plan, would be empowered to issue citations to offenders.

The recent Village Board packet also included literature from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the growing popularity of e-cigarettes.

Staffers within the federal agency point out e-cigarette aerosol typically contains fewer toxic chemicals than their traditional counterpart.

“However, e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless,” according to the agency. “It can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including nicotine, heavy metals like lead, volatile organic compounds and cancer-causing agents.”

Other business

The board last week also adopted a resolution in support of a proposed flashing crosswalk on Highway 45, between Union Grove High School and St. Roberts Church.

The flashing feature has been touted as a safety measure in an area of the village where traffic has been on the uptick and pedestrian travel is common.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments