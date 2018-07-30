Spitzer’s collection now on file with state Historical Society

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Forty-five boxes containing correspondence with presidents, plans to solve world hunger and life-affirming words of the world’s foremost optimists have found their way from a home high atop a hill in Burlington to a revered library of history in Madison.

The papers take what Wisconsin Historical Society officials described as a rightful place in the neatly cataloged bowels of the Historical Society building – somewhere between the diaries of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the writings, photographs and drawings of John Muir, America’s most famous conservationist.

The man behind the recent donation of papers, Robert Spitzer, of Burlington, was honored July 12 during a reception at the Historical Society building to officially recognize the new collection.

“I can assure you that his papers will be used for generations to come,” Matthew Blessing, the Historical Society’s administrator of the division of library-archives, said during the ceremony. “They are the perfect example of the globalization of the Wisconsin idea.”

That concept is a philosophy embraced by the University of Wisconsin System that holds that university research should be applied to solve problems and improve health, quality of life, the environment, and agriculture for all citizens of the state.

It was an idea embraced by Spitzer, 96, who grew up the son of Wisconsin tenant farmers, obtained a Ph.D. in animal nutrition and physiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to rub elbows with presidents and faith leaders like Billy Graham and Norman Vincent Peale.

During his career he served as a scientist and agribusiness leader for 28 years at Murphy Products of Burlington; spent 17 months as the coordinator of the U.S. State Department’s 50-nation Food for Peace program under President Gerald Ford; and devoted himself to 14 years as president of Milwaukee School of Engineering – a small urban university that today boasts some of the most highly-sought young engineers.

“Wherever Dr. Spitzer went there was a path of footsteps that people remember,” said Susan Crane, of Bristol, a member of the board of the Wisconsin Historical Society Foundation.

“Now,” she said, turning toward Spitzer, “others will be able to learn from you just the way I have.”

Spitzer, who moves slowly these days – but still bears his beaming signature smile – thanked his wife, Delores, and the nearly 100 friends, colleagues and associates who attended the event.

He also seized the opportunity to again encourage others to maximize the motivation and knowledge within themselves.

“There is great power in individuals – especially if you’re from the Heartland,” he said. “You have the knowledge to make the world free of hunger and full of peace.”

comments